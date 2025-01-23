Job fair in Irondequoit on Thursday will feature over 20 employers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over 20 local employers will take part in a winter job fair at the Irondequoit Community Center on Thursday morning.

It runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the center on Skyview Centre Parkway. RochesterWorks, Monroe County, and the Irondequoit Chamber of Commerce collaborated to organize the free job fair for people of all experience levels.

The employers at the event include government agencies, healthcare providers, and Rochester staples like Eastman Kodak. Here’s a list of some of the employers at the event:

BIG Landscaping, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Charter Champions of Rochester, Delta Sonic Car Wash, Depoian Team, Eastman Kodak, Excellus BCBS, FedEx (Federal Express Corporation), First Student, Irondequoit Landscape, ITEC Training and Education Center, Lattimore Physical Therapy, Monroe County Board of Elections, Monroe County Clerk’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mosquito Shield of Rochester, M-Power Agency, NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Paychex Inc., Reimagine Renovations, Reliant Credit Union, Rochester Regional Health, RochesterWorks, St. Ann’s Community, Tim Hortons, University of Rochester/ URMC, Uplift Irondequoit, and YMCA.



