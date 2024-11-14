Job fair is taking place at Memorial Art Gallery on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 30 local businesses will be at the Memorial Art Gallery on University Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 14 morning for a job fair.

Professional Recruiters of Rochester and other groups are hosting the fair from 9 a.m. to noon. Businesses at the fair including Paychex, Rochester Regional Health, and Employbridge will meet with people to fill over 300 open positions. Those positions include customer support, financial services, patient care, engineering, administration, nursing, and management.

People can also take a free professional photo headshot and ask for tips on making a resume. You can register for the fair here.