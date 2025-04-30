Job fair will take place at MCC’s Downtown Campus on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RochesterWorks is partnering with other organizations to host a job fair on Thursday at the Monroe Community College Downtown Campus.

Over 50 local employers will be there and are recruiting people of all experience levels. It runs from 2 to 4 p.m. on the fifth floor of the campus building on State Street. Here’s a list of some of the employers who will take part:

ACCES-VR, Action For a Better Community, Inc., Alro Steel, Amica, Bankers Life, Bausch + Lomb, Beyond Talent Edge, Bounce AI, Catholic Charities Family and Community Services, Charter Champions, Conifer Realty, LLC., Datrose, Delphi Rise, Delta Sonic, Easterseals New York, Education Success Foundation, Empowering People’s Independence (EPI), Enterprise Security, Consulting and Training Inc., EverDry Waterproofing of Upstate New York, FedCap, Fidelis Care, Five Star Improvements, Greentopia, Home Instead / Professional Assistance for Seniors, Ironworkers Local 33, Kodak, LawNY, Lifetime Assistance, Local 13 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Service Techs., Mary Cariola Center, Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES, Monroe County Board of Elections, Monroe County Civil Service, MVP Healthcare, Nesco Resource, NYS Department of Civil Service, NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Office of Children & Family Services (OCFS) Industry Residential Center, Regional Transit Service, Remedy Staffing, RIT Certified, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester Rehabilitation Center, RochesterWorks, Roofers Local Union 22, Safran Federal Systems, St. Ann’s Community, The Children’s Home, Transfr, United States Army, Unither Manufacturing, Volvo Cars Rochester, Web Seal, and YMCA of Greater Rochester.