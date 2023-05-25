Jodie Foster speaks about making of ‘Silence of the Lambs’ at Dryden Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jodie Foster, the acclaimed actress of “The Silence of the Lambs”, spoke about the film before a special screening at the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum on Wednesday.

Foster, who won an Academy Award for playing FBI Special Agent Clarice Starling in the film, spoke to an audience about making the film.

“I think we could all look at each other and say, wow, we never did anything that good again,” Foster said. “I don’t know. I don’t think you ever get that experience that often, where all of you are on this beautiful ride that you all believe in, that you’re all committed to telling the same story.”

On Thursday night, Foster will return to the Dryden Theatre to accept the George Eastman Award for her contributions to the art of cinema. Past recipients include legendary actors or directors including Charlie Chaplin, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Julia Roberts. The award has been given since 1955.

The award presentation will be at 8 p.m. You can get tickets here.

To celebrate Foster’s legacy, the Dryden Theatre screened seven of her films throughout May. One of those was the 1988 film “The Accused” where Foster won her first Academy Award for portraying a rape survivor.

Foster, born in Los Angeles, has become one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time over her career of more than 45 years. Recently, she has also ventured into filmmaking, making her debut as a director for the 1991 film “Little Man Tate” and more recently “Home for the Holidays” and “The Beaver”. She will also star in the upcoming season of HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country.”