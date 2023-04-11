Jodie Foster will receive George Eastman Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Acclaimed actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster will receive the George Eastman Award and will be honored through a film screening series in May.

Foster, who appeared in the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs and directed the 2016 film Money Monster, will receive the honor at the George Eastman Museum. The ceremony will be on Thursday, May 25 at the Dryden Theatre at 8 p.m.

The award goes to people who have made extraordinary contributions to the art of cinema. Past recipients include legendary actors or directors including Charlie Chaplin, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Julia Roberts. The award has been given since 1955.

In May, the Dryden Theatre will screen some of Foster’s films. All screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5 The Accused (Jonathan Kaplan, 1988)

Saturday, May 6 Taxi Driver (Martin Scorsese, 1976)

Tuesday, May 9 Little Man Tate (Jodie Foster, 1991)

Wednesday, May 10 Nell (Michael Apted, 1994)

Wednesday, May 17 The Mauritanian (Kevin Macdonald, 2021)

Friday, May 19 Contact (Robert Zemeckis, 1993)

Friday, May 26 Panic Room (David Fincher, 2002)

Over her career of more than 45 years, Foster has earned two Academy Awards for Best Actress, for portraying FBI Special Agent Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs and a rape survivor in the 1988 film The Accused. The Los Angeles-born actress has recently ventured into filmmaking, making her debut as a director for the 1991 film Little Man Tate and more recently Home for the Holidays and The Beaver. She will also star in the upcoming season of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country.

Tickets for the gala to honor Foster will go on sale for Eastman Museum members on April 25 and the public on May 2. You can get tickets here.