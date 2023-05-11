Jodie Foster will speak about ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ before screening at Dryden Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jodie Foster, the acclaimed actress of “The Silence of the Lambs”, will present the film at a special screening at the Dryden Theatre in Rochester on Wednesday, May 24.

Foster will speak about the film before the screening at the theater within the George Eastman Museum. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the film screening are $60. George Eastman Museum members can purchase them here starting on May 12 at 10 a.m. If there are tickets remaining, they will be released to the general public on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

The following day, May 25, she will accept George Eastman Award for her contributions to the art of cinema. Past recipients include legendary actors or directors including Charlie Chaplin, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Julia Roberts. The award has been given since 1955.

To celebrate Foster’s legacy, the Dryden Theatre will screen some of her films throughout May. All screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.:

Friday, May 5 The Accused (Jonathan Kaplan, 1988)

Saturday, May 6 Taxi Driver (Martin Scorsese, 1976)

Tuesday, May 9 Little Man Tate (Jodie Foster, 1991)

Wednesday, May 10 Nell (Michael Apted, 1994)

Wednesday, May 17 The Mauritanian (Kevin Macdonald, 2021)

Friday, May 19 Contact (Robert Zemeckis, 1993)

Friday, May 26 Panic Room (David Fincher, 2002)

Over her career of more than 45 years, Foster has earned two Academy Awards for Best Actress, for portraying FBI Special Agent Clarice Starling in “The Silence of the Lambs” and a rape survivor in the 1988 film “The Accused”. The Los Angeles-born actress has recently ventured into filmmaking, making her debut as a director for the 1991 film “Little Man Tate” and more recently “Home for the Holidays” and “The Beaver”. She will also star in the upcoming season of HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country.”