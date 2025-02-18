Joel L. Violanti named acting U.S. Attorney for Western New York, replacing Trini Ross who resigned Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Joel L. Violanti has been appointed as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Violanti will oversee federal case prosecutions across the 17 counties in the region.

Violanti gained recognition in 2018 when he was honored for successfully convicting a man who murdered his girlfriend for an insurance policy.

He steps into the role following the resignation of Trini Ross, who announced her immediate resignation on Friday, Feb. 14.

Ross, appointed by President Biden in October 2021, was the first Black woman to hold the position in this region. During her tenure, she oversaw several landmark cases, including the sentencing related to the Buffalo Tops mass shooting.

In a statement, Ross said, “I came to make positive changes inside and outside of the office, and I believe I have reached that goal.”

Ross is the second U.S. Attorney in New York to step down within two days. The U.S. Attorney in New York City stepped down after refusing to drop charges against Mayor Eric Adams.

