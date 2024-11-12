Join Rochester’s Red Kettle Campaign: New ways to volunteer this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s that time of year again when you’ll hear bells ringing as you head into different businesses across our region.

The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign at the Mercantile on Main in downtown Rochester on Tuesday.

This year, the organization is introducing two new initiatives. The first, Adopting a Kettle, allows any organization to have their sign placed on a kettle for $500. The second new program, named “It Only Takes Eight,” encourages volunteers to find seven other people to help out.

“What we’re trying to do is fill stands up instead of having a two-hour option then hour hours off then another two. What we really need is to keep stands full to reach that $250,000,” said Rick Starkey, the director of operations for the Salvation Army of Greater Rochester.

You can sign up to help collect money right now through this link or by calling 585-754-9918. Shifts start on November 22 and run until Christmas Eve.

