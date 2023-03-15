Safety Jordan Poyer re-signs with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Bills to keep him in Buffalo. He has been with the team since 2017, and is one of the star defensive players in the league.

Since becoming a Bill, Poyer is the only NFL player to have 500+ tackles, 20+ INTs and 10+ sacks. His 22 INTs during that span rank fifth in the NFL, nine of which have come in the last two seasons.

Poyer was named to his first NFL All-Pro selection in 2021, as he tied a career-high of five interceptions. In 2022 he had four interceptions, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and 63 total tackles in 12 games played, earning him a Pro Bowl selection.

Poyer’s dealt with several injuries in the 2022 season. However, the Bills made the NFL Playoffs five times during Poyer’s time in Buffalo and ranked as a top five scoring defense in three of the past four seasons.

The Bills went 13-3 during the regular season and won the AFC East for a third-straight season.

The Bills tweeted the news below: