Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance gets $400K in funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance has received $400,000 in funding to preserve the historic former synagogue that it’s transforming into a performing arts center.

The funding comes from a National Park Service program called the Save America’s Treasures grant. The performing arts center will be at 692 Joseph Avenue.

The funding announcement comes as the JAACA prepares to break ground on the first phase of its $4.3 million project. The performance and gallery space will be 11,000 square feet once it’s completed.

“The Center for Performing and Visual Arts has been the centerpiece of a shared vision for our community for some time,” said Dr. Neil Scheier, Board President of JAACA.

JAACA has promoted multiple forms of art, including music, dance, theater, and visual arts, to the Joseph Avenue area since 2014. The nonprofit seeks to provide a free safe space for families and children. You can see upcoming events at JAACA here.