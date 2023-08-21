Joseph Serrano gets 25 years to life for killing in Goodman Plaza parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Joseph Serrano was sentenced to 25 years to life in prion Monday for the murder of a man last year in the Goodman Plaza parking lot on North Goodman Street.

Serrano, 33, was arrested last year after an altercation April 10 outside the Family Dollar in the plaza, in which Dallas Cooper was shot twice and later declared dead at Strong Memorial Hospital, and Serrano was also shot. Family Dollar was open at the time, with customers and employees inside — and one of the shots went through the glass of the store, according to the Monroe County district attorney. After he was released from the hospital, Serrano was charged with murder and a gun charge.

A Monroe County jury found Serrano guilty of second degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Moran sentenced Serrano today.

“The lives of many residents were put at risk when Joseph Serrano began shooting at Dallas Cooper, who was a stranger to the defendant,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “He did not give the victim’s life, or anyone’s life, consideration when he drew an illegal weapon and violently fired shots, one even going through the glass at the Family Dollar. Our community is safer with Joseph Serrano incarcerated.”