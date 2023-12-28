Josh Allen makes things right with young fan

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Whether you’re a Bills fan or not, we can all agree Josh Allen is a good guy.

Following the Bills’ win in Los Angeles on Saturday, a viral video showed Josh giving a boy his hat as he walked off the field. The video also showed a devastated boy, whose sign said his Christmas wish was for Josh to sign his jersey.

Josh didn’t see the fan or the sign, but he made things right only a couple days later by calling the boy and telling him he would send him some things. It’s not clear exactly what Josh will send his biggest fan, but it’s safe to assume that kid is going to be getting a special jersey in the mail soon.