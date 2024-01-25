Josh Allen named as finalist for MVP; Damar Hamlin is finalist for Comeback Player of the Year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Although the Buffalo Bills season didn’t end with the Super Bowl championship that Bills Mafia has longed for, two players are getting recognition.

Josh Allen is one of five finalists for Most Valuable Player Award for the NFL regular season. It’s the all-star quarterback’s third time as a finalist, finishing in second place in 2020 and third place in 2022.

In addition, Safety Damar Hamlin, is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year. Last season, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field while the Bills were playing in Cincinnati in January. After being hospitalized in intensive care and a long road to recovery, Hamlin played in five games this season.

The winners will be revealed at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas the week of the Super Bowl. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who cover the NFL have already cast their votes to decide on the winners. The other finalists for the MVP award are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

In Josh Allen’s sixth season with the Bills, he led the league in both touchdowns (44) and yards (4,830), helping the Bills to earn their fourth-straight AFC East division title. During the final game of the regular season against the Dolphins, Allen set an NFL record with the ninth career game of passing for more than 300 yards and rushing for more than 50 yards.

During last year’s NFL Honors, medical staff with the Bills, Bengals, and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff were recognized for saving Hamlin’s life. Hamlin was also honored.