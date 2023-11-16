Josh Allen shoulders blame for Ken Dorsey

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is usually first in line to take the blame when the team makes mistakes. He did the same thing in regards to the team letting former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey go.

“I loved Dorsey. As a human being he’s one of the good ones,” said Allen. “We play better as a team, we probably don’t have to make a move like that.”

Of course, Allen’s two interceptions in Monday’s loss to Denver were a big reason why Buffalo ultimately lost. But he wasn’t the only issue. Had the Bills not been called for having 12 men on the field on the play where the Broncos missed a game-winning field goal attempt, Buffalo would have won and improved to 6-5.

However, the Bills lost, and only scored 22 points, fewer than ideal for an offense built to score more.

With Joe Brady at offensive coordinator, the hope is for the Bills offense to start heating up. But the team isn’t promising that will happen right against the New York Jets on Sunday.

“It’s not gonna be as simple as a light switch flips and we’re all completely different,” said Bills center Mitch Morse.

However, the Bills will need to make something work. At 5-5, they are out of the playoff picture. A win against the Jets is needed if Buffalo is to make a late run at making it into the postseason.