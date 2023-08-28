Joywave and Danielle Ponder announce shows at new Rochester music venue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Joywave and Danielle Ponder, two acclaimed Rochester-based artists who have toured across the nation, have announced shows at a music hall on University Avenue that’s expected to open this fall.

Essex, a music hall and multi-events space, will open at 1048 University Ave. The venue’s website says it aims to add vibrancy, culture, and life to the Rochester community. Essex will be run by SCN Hospitality, which also operates several Rochester restaurants.

Danielle Ponder announced shows for Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Both shows will begin at 11 p.m. and tickets cost $30.

Joywave announce shows for Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17. Both shows will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $35. Cammy Enaharo & Bugcatcher will open Thursday’s show and Clibbus & Cheap Kids will open Friday’s show.

You can get tickets here.