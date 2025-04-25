Judge blocks order aiming to cut federal funding to sanctuary cities such as Rochester

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California has barred President Donald Trump from denying federal funds to sanctuary cities such as Rochester, saying portions of his executive orders were unconstitutional.

Rochester has been a sanctuary city since 1986, meaning the city limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. For example, the Rochester Police Department isn’t allowed to help federal immigration agents with investigations.

The president had issued an executive order directing the U.S. Attorney General and the Homeland Security secretary to withhold federal money from sanctuary jurisdictions as part of his crackdown on undocumented immigrants. He also issued an order directing every federal agency to ensure that payments to state and local governments do not “abet so-called ‘sanctuary’ policies that seek to shield illegal aliens from deportation.”

On Thursday, a U.S. district judge issued an injunction on the president’s orders, which San Francisco and more than a dozen other municipalities sought.

A video showing RPD officers helping Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop sparked debate over sanctuary city policies. RPD Chief David Smith said the officers violated city policy by helping the agents to get the people outside of the van and handcuff them. New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt defended the officers’ actions and criticized sanctuary city policies, saying they’re a way to circumvent federal immigration law.

News10NBC spoke with Border Czar Tom Homan about the video showing the traffic stop.