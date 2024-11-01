Judge in Wayne County, under investigation, resigns

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wayne County judge under investigation by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct has resigned.

Kathy Wachtman was a justice of the Wolcott village and Huron town courts. She was accused of issuing an order of protection without notifying the defendant. She also was accused of adding a protectedparty to a different order and misdating it — giving the impression that it had been served five days earlier than it really was.

Wachtman has agreed to never seek judicial office again.