Judge recommends federal investigation into possible perjury for Greece town board member

GREECE, N.Y. — A judge has referred a Greece Town Board member to federal attorneys for an investigation into possible perjury.

The referral is over statements that Town Board Member William Murphy made in a lawsuit filed by a former town employee, according to court paperwork. Murphy has not been charged.

As News10NBC covered back in 2023, former employee Robert Johnson filed a lawsuit claiming he was forced to work unpaid for hundreds of hours at the town supervisor’s private business.

Court paperwork says that Murphy swore that he had never communicated with the attorney, Maureen Bass, representing the former employee. The federal magistrate judge said two witnesses and a recorded conversation contradicted that claim. Now, the judge wants a further investigation into whether that constitutes as perjury.

“Mr. Murphy has provided a sworn statement that he never communicated with Ms. Bass,” the judge wrote. “While Mr. Reilich and Mr. Sleight indicate that Mr. Murphy told them that Ms. Bass reached out to him, these statements were not made under oath. These statements may be used for impeachment purposes. However, two witnesses and a recorded conversation directly contradict Mr. Murphy’s sworn statement filed in this case.”

The judge found that Bass can continue representing her client in the lawsuit.

“Ms. Bass swore under oath that she did not communicate with Mr. Murphy. Based on the information before me, and absent any further proof, I do not see a basis to disqualify Ms. Bass from representing

Mr. Johnson in this matter. Finally, I find that the litigation hold issued by Defense counsel to Marueen Bass, Esq., was warranted under the facts presented in response to the Order to Show Cause.”

In a statement, Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said that evidence against Murphy is a “cause for alarm” and the “possibility of misconduct and the criminal referral is extremely serious.”

The town supervisor also said the town will “vigorously defend against these lawsuits” and said no claims against the town have been substantiated.

You can read the judge’s full report here: