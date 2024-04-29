Judge removes Lovely Warren’s name from committee member ballot

ALBANY, N.Y. — In a recent decision, a state supreme court judge ruled to remove former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s name from the Democratic Party Committee member primary ballot. The decision came after Warren announced her candidacy for city court judge in March, unaware she had also been nominated for the committee position.

The judge deemed the two roles “incompatible,” highlighting that Warren had not consented to the committee member nomination. Despite this setback, Warren’s judicial campaign remains unaffected, as she continues her pursuit of becoming a city court judge.

The Monroe County Primary Elections are scheduled for June.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.