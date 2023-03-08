Judge sides with developers behind Brighton Whole Foods

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – A state Supreme Court judge handed down a decision Wednesday siding with the Daniele family, the people behind the Whole Foods development.

The legal fight has been going on for years.

The Whole Foods Plaza, which is being built on Monroe Avenue, faced a lawsuit from Brighton Grassroots and two other groups challenging the size of the shopping plaza.

They argued it would encroach on the Auburn Trail, which runs behind the plaza.

In his ruling, the Judge Scott Odorisi denied all claims concerning the trail.

A spokesperson for Brighton Grassroots says the group plans to appeal the decision.