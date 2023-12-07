Judge: Teens acted ‘in concert and in a heinous manner’; Clyde-Savannah students’ case moved to Youth Part Court

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Explicit details of an alleged sexual assault against a 14-year-old in the Clyde-Savannah boys’ locker room in October were given in court Wednesday by a Wayne County Judge.

This comes after three high school football players were charged with aggravated sex abuse, forcible touching, and hazing.

The teens appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon and learned the judge will have their case heard in Youth Part Court. This means that the public will have access to the details of the case.

It was a packed courtroom Wednesday in Lyons, and the three teens were present. They are 15, 16 and 17. The First Assistant District Attorney explained that, due to the extraordinary circumstances, they will be prosecuted in court.

“My office made the motion today arguing that there were extraordinary circumstances and Judge Healy did agree with that,” ADA Christine Callanan said.

Judge Richard Healy decided the three Clyde-Savannah students charged with aggravated sexual abuse, hazing and forcible touching will have their day in Youth Part Court in Wayne County instead of Family Court.

Callanan talked about what that means.

“More coverage; media is allowed in court unlike Family Court, so there could be coverage beyond that –and what is relayed from the court appearances and that happens in court is public record,” Callanan said.

Healy gave specific details about the sexual assault and said the court finds these teens acted in concert and in a heinous manner. Callanan says sentencing parameters could vary.

Marsha Augustin, News10NBC: What could be the consequences these kids could face?

Callanan: There’s a range. If they are adjudicated youthful offenders their records would be sealed, but even under that adjudication there could be placement in adolescent correctional facilities, probation — other types of services.

In the meanwhile, Callanan outlined what is expected to happen at the next court appearance.

“The defense attorney is scheduled to file their motion prior to that date, and I’ll have the opportunity to respond, and the judge will make legal rulings on grand jury minutes and if there are any hearings necessary,” she said.

A Clyde-Savannah High School graduate agrees with Healy’s moving the case to Youth Part Court.

“It’s going to be hard for them to get back into society after this happens, but they are going to take accountability for their own actions,” Javier Fernandez said.

Fernandez believes it’s also important to bring awareness to cases like this — so hopefully it will be a lesson learned by others.

“Just so kids don’t make this mistake again,” he said.

Callanan explained the victim is doing the best that he can under the circumstances.

“He’s a 14-year-old boy — moving forward and progressing through his school year and still being able to function as a regular child is his ultimate goal,” she said.

The students will reappear in Wayne County Court at 11 a.m. Jan. 17.