Judge to rule if Afghan man accused of visa fraud can get bail Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New developments emerged in the case of Dilbar Dilbar, an Afghan man accused of visa fraud. He was in the U.S. on a special immigration visa.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed during a hearing Friday that Dilbar worked as a translator for American troops in Afghanistan. However, officials said he did not work long enough to qualify for the special visa.

Authorities alleged that Dilbar used fake documents and letters to obtain the visa. On May 1, the FBI investigated a home on Blossom Road in connection to Dilbar.

Dilbar is currently in jail, and a judge is set to decide on his bail next Tuesday.

