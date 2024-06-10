Judge Van White to continue term despite warning for violating judicial conduct

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Court Judge Van White has been admonished by the New York State Commission of Judicial Conduct.

The commission received a complaint about White last fall, which accused him of breaking rules that prohibit judges from providing legal advice, showing bias or prejudice. Despite the admonition, which serves as a warning, White will continue to serve his term.

READ: Determination on Van White

Van White admonition by Colleen Farrell on Scribd

The first charge against White was for asking everyone in a packed courtroom for a moment of silence before the arraignment of Kelvin Vickers, the man convicted of shooting two RPD officers, including Tony Mazurkiewicz, who died.

The second charge was for White’s participation in a public demonstration against gun violence after a three-year-old was shot.

The third charge was for a post on his personal website and Facebook page, where a video provided legal advice on how to act when pulled over. In that post, White referred to police as a “pack of wolves.”

“That’s who I was and I’m proud of who I was, but that’s not who I am now,” White told News10NBC.

“But with respect to that I had another job, another point in my life, which was to educate people on what they should and shouldn’t do when approached by a police officer, now this post I had put on my website,” he said.

White was sworn in as judge in July 2022 and says he’s thankful the commission chose to serve him the lightest punishment. He confirmed that the posts in question have been removed.

