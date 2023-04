ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge on Monday will sentence Tyrell Doty, the man who pleaded guilty to killing a man whose body was found in a car behind an abandoned home on Ames Street a year ago.

Rochester Police found the body of 41-year-old city resident Julius Hagood in March 2022. Investigators believe Hogood was shot somewhere else and his body was moved.

Doty will be sentenced at 11 a.m. in Monroe County Court.