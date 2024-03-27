Judy Collins to speak at Lifespan’s ‘Celebration of Aging’ luncheon Thursday

Judy Collins to speak at Lifespan event Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grammy Award winner Judy Collins will share her story at Lifespan’s “Celebration of Aging” luncheon.

Collins will be speaking Thursday afternoon, March 28, at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

At 84, Collins is still touring the world, performing more than 100 shows a year.

When asked about her age, Collins says, “I’m always the same age that I am. I don’t even think about the years.”