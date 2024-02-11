Juke Box Hero: Foreigner, including Lou Gramm, among nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

A local legend might earn his place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Rock band Foreigner has been named a nominee to the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

Lou Gramm, who lives in the Rochester area, was Foreigner’s vocalist and a huge force behind the band’s international success.

Gramm was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, with Foreigner bandmate Mick Jones, in 2013.

Other 2024 nominees include Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & The Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest.

The inductees will be announced in late April, with the induction ceremony in Cleveland to take place this fall.