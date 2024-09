Lou Gramm sings national anthem at Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A special night at Innovative Field: Music legend Lou Gramm returned home to rock Innovative Field.

The Rochester native and frontman of Foreigner sang the national anthem Thursday night, before being honored by the city of Rochester and Monroe County. Capping off the ceremony, Gramm was given keys to the city and county.

Now he really knows what love is.