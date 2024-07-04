July4 at Durand Eastman: A day for beach and BBQ

Crowds pack Durand Eastman Beach for July 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crowds have been packing in to Durand Eastman Beach all day Thursday to celebrate the Fourth of July. People were beating the heat in Lake Ontario, and throwing parties at the park.

It was cookouts as far as the eye could see along Durand Eastman Beach. After swimming and boating in the lake, folks came on shore for barbeque classics. The Rumphs were here celebrating their recent marriage and hiding from well-wishers.

“It’s to get out, okay, we’re in hiding because everybody want to drop at our house … and we’re not with it right now,” Jonhett Rumph said with a laugh.

When they leave the beach, there’s one thing definitely on tonight’s menu.

“Ribs, ribs, I cook ribs,” Cynthia Rumph said.

“Ribs is a tradition for my family,” Jonhett added.

Rose Mourninghan was out splashing around with friends for the Fourth. Her favorite holiday food?

“Coleslaw! I’m from the South so when people up here make it right it’s really good, but when they make it wrong I start calling people Yanks … but when they make it good it starts screaming to my southern heart,” Mourninghan said.

