Juneteenth celebrations at RMSC, Genesee Valley Park, and the International Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday is Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates freedom from slavery. The Rochester area is holding events to celebrate. Here’s your guide.

Rochester Museum and Science Center

RMSC is holding a free Juneteenth celebration from noon to 5 p.m. at the Eisenhart Auditorium with performances, music, and vendors. The celebration also allows people to learn about Black history and culture. Here’s a list of activities happening:

Button-making: Learn about the Juneteenth flag and create your own to take home by decorating a button.

Storytime (1 and 3 p.m.): Cozy up for storytime about historical events and figures related to Juneteenth.

Face Painting by LaQuanda Brinson : Give your face some festive flair with LaQuanda’s artistry.

Give your face some festive flair with LaQuanda’s artistry. Black-owned Business Bazaar: Shop and learn about local Black-owned businesses in one place.

Black Excellence in Game Design

Lady Rose Soul Band (4 p.m.)

Juneteenth 5K at Genesee Valley Park

The eighth annual Juneteenth 5K will take place at 1 p.m. at Genesee Valley Park. The race will start at the Riverbend Shelter. You can register for the race here and pick up your packet at the race site starting at 11 a.m. There is also a virtual race option.

Food and water will be available before and after the run. There will also be vendors and a raffle. Funds raised from the 5K will go to building the Minister Franklin D. Florence Civil Rights Heritage Park, an outdoor civil rights classroom at Baden Park. After the 5K, there will be a free jazz concert at the Roundhouse Shelter from 4 to 6 p.m.

The International Plaza

The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue will host musical performances, food, and vendors from 1 to 5 p.m. The city is hosting the event.