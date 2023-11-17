Junior League of Rochester helps families with diaper needs

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Junior League of Rochester Diaper Bank hosted a drive-through diaper distribution event in Brighton.

Volunteers handed out two packs of diapers per child, free of charge and with no registration needed.

The Diaper Bank says one in two families in Rochester face diaper needs — and that can be expensive.

“Being able to properly diaper your children allow for success in many other areas in people’s day-to-day lives,” said Emma Lill, president-elect of the Junior League of Rochester.

Rochester leads similar-size cities in child poverty rates.

The next diaper drive-through distribution is set for Dec. 13.