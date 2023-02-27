Jurassic Quest roared back into Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The popular interactive dinosaur experience, Jurassic Quest, came back to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center this weekend.
Jurassic Quest provided hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family, including an expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, and a “Triceratots” play area.