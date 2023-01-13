Jurors hear second day of testimony in Seth Larson murder trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Jurors in the Seth Larson murder trial just finished their second day of listening to testimony. Larson is accused of killing his girlfriend Lisa Shuler last May at their Culver Road home in Irondequoit.

Thursday afternoon jurors heard the grizzly details about the discovery of Shuler’s dismembered body. Some of her remains were found at Durand Lake.

Larson seen here was arrested by out-of-state police on the day his girlfriend’s body was found at the home they shared. One witness testified that back on May 24, 2021, She tried numerous times to reach both Larson and Shuler by text messages. Her attempts went unanswered. The witness also went to the couple’s home, but no one answered the door despite vehicles parked in the driveway.

The next day the witness called Irondequoit Police asking them to conduct a welfare check on the couple. Jurors also heard from the responding officer on Thursday. He told the court how he conducted his search for the couple on their property for about 40 minutes before he found Shuler’s body in the backyard. Shuler was covered by a tarp that was infested with flies.

“This was not a homicide investigation from the jump. It was check the welfare and that kind of how this started. You know again we’re calling witnesses. We do expect this trial to last until next week, and you know we’re going to continue moving towards the final goal,” said Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles.

Larson was eventually arrested in Lewis County, West Virginia. He was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse. The trial resumes Friday morning.