Jury awards man $5.4M; he claims abuse by Siena principal at Brighton church

A jury has awarded a local man more then $5 million after he said he was sexually assaulted 20 years ago by the principal of the former Siena Catholic Academy in Brighton.

The victim, who is now in his 30s, says the abuse happened when he was in middle school at Siena. He says the principal, Joseph Grasso, sexually assaulted him in St. Thomas More Church next door to the school.

This week, the jury verdict awarded the victim $5.4 million against Grasso. The priest denies the allegations.

Siena Catholic University closed in 2020.