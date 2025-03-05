Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter after accused of beating 61-year-old man to death in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A jury in Monroe County convicted 40-year-old Quintel Crockton of manslaughter in the first degree Wednesday after being accused of beating Terran Felder to death in August of 2023.

On Aug. 23, 2023, Rochester Police responded to a call to Quick Food Market after a report of a disturbance inside the store, where they located Felder dead inside the store, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office said after investigations conducted by Rochester Police, they determined Felder was assaulted by Crockton outside the store and then continued to be assaulted inside the store by Crockton where he died.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland, Chief of the Local Courts Bureau.

“The actions of Quintel Crockton were brutal and violent, incapacitating and killing Terran Felder,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “This level of physical violence proves that Quintel Crockton is a danger to everyone in the community and it is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that he serves a lengthy sentence in New York State Department of Corrections.”

Crockton will be sentenced on April 25 in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Schiano.