Jury finds man guilty of murder in Flour City Station shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday, a Monroe County Jury convicted 37-year-old Randy Burney of murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and assault for the murder of Kimanhi Hinds and the shooting of a security guard.

On May 29, 2023, at 2 a.m., Rochester Police Officers found 41-year-old Kimanhi Hinds shot to death at Flour City Station bar on East Avenue in Rochester. A security guard for the bar was also hit by the same bullet. The guard was taken to the hospital, where he recovered from the gunshot.

“What began as a bar fight quickly turned into a deadly homicide,” said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Wagner. “Kimanhi Hinds was out enjoying himself with his family when a brief confrontation led to his violent death.”

“Kimanhi Hinds was a stranger to Randy Burney before May of last year,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “The defendant brazenly approached the victim before making the quick and violent decision to take his life, shooting another innocent victim in the process. I sincerely hope that today’s conviction is a much-needed resolution for the loved ones of Kimanhi Hinds.”

Burney will be sentenced on May 24, 2024.