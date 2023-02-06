Jury finds parolee guilty of murder and attempted murder, during 2022 robbery

Rochester, N.Y. – On Monday, a Monroe County Jury convicted 39-year-old Jarrelle Williams of all charges, including two counts of murder, attempted murder, two counts of robbery, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the the murder of Sharell Brown, and the attempted murder of another victim.

On April 15, 2022, during the a robbery in a house on Phelps Avenue, Williams shot and killed Brown, and shot and severely injured another victim. The living victim was able to stagger to a nearby store, where the Rochester Police Department responded. The victim pointed officers to where Brown was murdered.

Williams, who was identified as the offender, was on parole at the time. After the murder, he cut off his electronic ankle monitor and fled to Alabama. NY parole officers found him in Alabama on May 9, 2022. He was arrested, and extradited back to New York, where he was charged with the murder of Sharell Brown.

Williams will be sentenced on March 23.