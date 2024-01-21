Jury selection will begin Monday in trial of woman set on fire and killed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The jury selection is expected to begin on Monday in the trial of the man accused of killing a Rochester woman by setting her on fire last April.

Troy Parker is charged with murder and arson. Rochester Police say he doused Stone, 38, in flammable liquid and lit her on fire inside an apartment building on Jefferson Avenue after an argument. Parker pleaded not guilty at his initial arraignment.

Stone is remembered as a loving mother of five. News10NBC spoke with Stone’s oldest daughter and her sister.