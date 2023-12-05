‘Just come home’: Family’s search for missing RIT student continues

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

Mark Grant, the dad of missing Rochester Institute of Technology student Matthew Grant, is searching for his son. He and his family are having a hard time dealing Matthew’s disappearance and are searching for answers to help find him.

Now investigators say surveillance video from a gas station captured Matthew inside the store just before midnight the night he went missing.

“I haven’t slept much in the past two weeks. I really haven’t eaten much in the past two weeks. And it’s the most excruciating thing I’ve been through in my life,” Mark Grant said.

We found out Monday that Matthew was caught on camera that night at the Love’s travel stop near Del Lago in Seneca County, in the town of Tyre just outside Waterloo and Junius.

“That’s the last positive identification of him. And they did have information that he did not drive the interstate. He drove a different route over to Syracuse,” Grant said.

Grant spoke to me from his truck in Syracuse on Monday night. He and his family have been searching for Matthew and traced the route he believes his son may have taken after leaving his home in Henrietta the night of Nov. 20.



“We drove up to Watertown — my sister and her husband took a different route — and I stopped and looked at every guard rail and every ditch and ravine behind the guard rails, looking for any sign of a vehicle that may have left the road. So I did that all the way from Watertown to Lake Placid,” Grant said.



The surveillance camera shows while in the store Matthew looked around then got in his jeep and left.

Matthew’s EZ-Pass shows he got off the thruway at exit 36 to I-81 where he went from there remains a mystery.



“They have not been able to find the footage that they need from that plaza to determine if they even can determine the direction he went from there. North or south. And that’s literally where the trail ends,” Grant said.

Mark remains hopeful after his son was seen on camera and believes he maybe somewhere in the Syracuse area.

“I just want him to know that none of this matters. Just come home. There’s nothing we can’t solve. And we just want him back. He knows if he is unaccounted for, we are coming for him. There’s a lot of unanswered questions that concern me. But I just want him to know that no matter what it is, it doesn’t matter, he matters,” Grant said.

Matthew’s parents are very worried for his safety, and they are offering a reward. If you have any tips on Matthew’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Grant is asking the community to please keep an eye out for Matthew. He was driving a 2014 charcoal Jeep Cherokee with license plate ESR-8141.