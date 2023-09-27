Justice Thomas grants conference over New York State background check system for guns

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State’s newest gun law is headed back to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Recently, Justice Clarence Thomas granted an emergency conference request to a group suing Gov. Kathy Hochul over the state’s new background check system for guns and ammunition.

New York State Police now conduct background checks. It costs buyers an extra $9 for firearms and $2.50 for ammo.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejected a last-minute attempt to block the new law before took effect. The plaintiffs call the law unconstitutional. The governor says she’s focused on protecting New Yorkers.