Juul to pay $462 million for its role in youth vaping epidemic

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that she secured the largest multistate agreement wih Juul Labs, Inc. and its former directors and executives for their alleged role in contributing to the youth vaping epidemic that led to a rise in underage e-cigarette vaping nationwide.

As part of the agreement, JUUL will pay $462 million to six states and the District of Columbia. New York will receive $112.7 million, which will support underage vaping abatement programs. The agreement also requires JUUL to secure their products behind retail store counters and verify the age of consumers. The places the most stringent restrictions on JUUL’s marketing, sales, and distribution practices in order to protect and prevent minors from underage vaping.