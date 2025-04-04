Juveniles charged after being accused of crashing stolen vehicle

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police said they have taken four juveniles into custody after being accused of stealing a vehicle and crashing it, injuring one adult and child.

Police said on Thursday, they responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Howard Crampton Drive and Fetzner Road in Greece. When they got there, they said they were told people from one of the vehicles involved fled the scene.

Officers said investigations revealed that a 13-year-old male from Rochester was driving a stolen Hyundai at high speeds while a 12-year-old, 14-year-old and another 13-year-old were passengers in the car. They also said they hit another car on Fetzner Road, injuring a 48-year-old and a 7-year-old child.

All four of them were taken to Greece Police Headquarters for processing. Charges filed against each of them include:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third-degree

Criminal mischief in the third-degree

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

The 12-year-old involved was released to a parent due to his age and is scheduled to appear in Monroe County Family Court at a later date, with the other three going to the Monroe County Children’s Center and held in secure detention.