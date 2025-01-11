K-9 tracks down suspect after car chase ends in crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — A dramatic police chase ended on Cole Avenue off Long Pond Road in Gates after a suspect led officers on a high-speed chase across multiple locations.

It began around 4 p.m. Friday on Elmgrove Road, where police found a car idling in the turning lane for 30 minutes. When officers approached, the driver sped away, initiating a chase.

Police pursued the suspect through Brockport, Rochester, and Victor, and back through Rochester. Despite spike strips deployed by troopers, the suspect continued driving until crashing into a ditch in Gates.

After the crash, the driver ran away but was eventually caught with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

