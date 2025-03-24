K2 Bros Brewing will close its Walworth location

WALWORTH, N.Y. — K2 Bros Brewing will close its location in Walworth at the former Freewill Elementary School, the brewery announced on Facebook on Monday.

The post says it’s closing the location due to rising ingredient and materials costs, along with lower-than-expected sales and “a series of unexpected and unfortunate events”. The post says the brewery on Canandaigua Road will close immediately.

The K2 Bros location on Empire Boulevard in Penfield won’t be impacted. The brewery said any gift cards can be used at the Empire Boulevard location or online.

News10NBC took a tour of the Walworth location ahead of its opening at the school that sat vacant for six years. Here is the message from K2 Bros:

“To all our friends, family and supporters. This is not an easy message to write and we are aware it will be received with disappointment. It is with extreme sadness and a very heavy heart, we must announce the immediate closing of K2 Bros Brewing at Freewill. This is not a message any of us ever would have expected or wanted to send. This decision is not one that was made hastily and sadly the decision was ultimately forced due to rising ingredient & materials costs, lower than expected sales and a series of unexpected and unfortunate events.”

“We will be honoring all Freewill mug club members at our Empire location and any and all gift cards are valid for use in house or online. Please reach out to info@K2brewing.com with any questions you may have. Thank you for all of your support and please come visit us at the Empire Blvd location as your support means everything to us!”