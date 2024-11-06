Kamala Harris addresses the nation after election defeat: ‘We must accept the results’

Winning Wisconsin sealed the deal for President-elect Donald Trump Tuesday night — pushing him to 292 Electoral College votes to Kamala Harris’ 244. Races in Arizona, Nevada, and Alaska haven’t been called yet, but all three lean red.

Earlier Wednesday, Harris called Trump to concede and congratulate him on his victory.

Harris spoke to the nation from her alma mater, Howard University, Wednesday afternoon. Her biggest message: the election results must be accepted, and there must be a peaceful transfer of power.

Harris went on to thank voters, her campaign team, her family, the Walz family, poll workers, and volunteers. She said she was proud of her race and the way she ran it.

Though she accepted the results of the election, she said she isn’t done fighting.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” said Harris.

She went on to say, “Everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Trump has secured 51% of the votes.