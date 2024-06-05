Keep on burnin’: ‘Tina’ on stage now at West Herr

On stage now at West Herr: 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a show to see, the Rochester Broadway Theater League has you covered. “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” is on stage now at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre.

The show tells the story of Turner’s life, including her rise to fame and her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner. The musical features some of Turner’s most famous songs, like “Proud Mary,” “Open Arms” and “The Best.”

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” runs through Sunday night. Times and tickets can be found here.