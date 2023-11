ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – On the heels of a heartbreaking loss Monday night, the Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

The Bills lost 24-22 in a sloppy game. The fumble on the first play seemed to set the tone for the rest of the night.

Dorsey has been with the team since 2019 when he was hired as their quarterbacks coach. He became offensive coordinator in 2022.