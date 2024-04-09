Keshequa Central School District announces new mascot after vote

NUNDA, N.Y. — After a vote from students, staff, and community members, the Keshequa Central School District finally has a new mascot: “The wildcats”.

The district in Livingston County changed its name because of the new guidelines from the New York State Department of Education on using Native American imagery. As News10NBC has reported, other local districts are also changing their mascots including Avon, Canisteo, Letchworth, Manchester-Shortsville, and Canandaigua.

Over 600 people voted on the Keshequa mascot, choosing between “the coyotes”, “the cougars”, and “the wildcats”. On March 28, the district held a pep rally to announce “wildcats” as the new mascot.