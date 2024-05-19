KeyBank donates $300K to help expand Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Homebuyer Program’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — KeyBank donated $300,000 to help expand Rochester Habitat for Humanity’s “Homebuyer Program,” Habitat announced Saturday.
The donation comes after members of KeyBank recently helped build a new Habitat for Humanity home on Garson Avenue. Habitat members say the gift comes at a critical time.
Since 1984, Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 400 families get new homes, as well as repairs and financial education.