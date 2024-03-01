First Alert Weather: Kicking off the first weekend of March with a few showers

Friday marked the beginning of meteorological spring, which is March 1-May 31.

We started the new season beautifully with an abundance of sunshine and milder air. We’ll take a slight step back this weekend, with some more showers on Saturday giving way to a dry, but mainly gray afternoon.

Sunday will be the nicer weekend day with sunshine returning through the afternoon and temperatures warming back into the upper 50s to near 60.

We have a shot at more record warmth early next week, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 both Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be tracking our next cold front, which will likely bring some rain showers back to the area later Tuesday, and continue with off and on rain showers on Wednesday. With that, temperatures will begin to drop off, but still remain warmer than average in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll see a busier pattern into the middle to end of next week, but we’ll remain too warm at this point for accumulating snow for now.