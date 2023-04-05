Kids at Gantt R-Center sign a pledge to promote peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The easter bunny is on his way but first, he made a stop to visit kids in the City of Rochester.

The event at the Gantt R-Center on Tuesday morning was not only a celebration of spring but also a commitment. Several community organizations joined together in an area already impacted by crime and had each child sign a pledge that they’d stay away from violence.

“Every kid receives a certificate where they pledge an oath to promote peace in our neighborhoods. So that’s what we wanted to really highlight and underscore for this event, because of the very grim reality of increasing violent crime in our community,” said Mike Johnson of Save Rochester.

Also in attendance was Cell Phone Sally. She’s the Monroe County mascot that teaches young children how to save lives, by calling 911 in the event of an emergency.